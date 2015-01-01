|
Citation
Rahmani M, Lotfata A, Khoshnevis S, Javanmardi K, Akdogan ME. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2022; 14(5): 669-699.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE Tehran's health-care system is growing, yet it lacks emergency planning procedures. The premise of this study is that the urban environment around a hospital is just as robust as the hospital itself. This study aims to look at hospital resilience in an urban setting to see where it may be improved to keep the hospital operational during a disaster.
Keywords
Health care; Iran; Resilience assessment; Tehran; Urban resilience