Abstract

As post-disaster relief (PDR) is vital to disaster recovery, there has been increasing research into and government focuses on the PDR role of non-governmental organizations (NGOs). However, few studies have quantitatively examined NGO PDR quality. Taking the 2021 Henan flood in China as an example, this study used system dynamics modeling and simulations to conduct a quantitative analysis of NGO PDR participation. The simulation analysis found that NGO participation reduced the death toll by about 24%, and the structural optimization revealed that NGO efforts could reduce the death toll by more than 29%. Through an analysis of the NGO rescue elasticity curve, this paper identified the optimum proportion for NGO PDR participation. Recommendations for NGO PDR participation are provided as well.

