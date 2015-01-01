Abstract

In recent years, lightning has grown increasingly prevalent in rural areas. Bangladesh has many lightning-related deaths and injuries, but there is a lack of data on how the population reacts to the problem, especially in more remote areas. This research aims to assess how individuals in Ajmiriganj Upazila, Habiganj District, Bangladesh, perceive lightning. Five hundred thirty-eight individuals participated in our face-to-face Knowledge, Attitude, and Practice (KAP) survey. Descriptive statistics and multivariate linear regression analysis have been performed accordingly. Nearly all of the people surveyed in this study reported that they had experienced lightning, yet none had ever attended a lightning training program. Furthermore, most participants (94%) considered themselves in extremely risky lightning-related environments. Despite this, none of them has ever been taught lightning safety. Approximately 80% did not find lightning-related information from the media. About 80% of the sample group had good knowledge, and 90% had positive attitudes about lightning. However, about half did not take good practices to protect themselves from lightning. The results of the multiple linear regression showed that age group, monthly income, location, attitude, and practices were associated with knowledge. On the other hand, location and knowledge were associated with attitude. In the case of practices, education, occupation, monthly income, location, and knowledge were associated factors. Thus, being well-informed on lightning safety might improve preventive practices regarding lightning. However, farmers and fishermen showed their inadequate practices. Large-scale lightning campaign efforts, better safety plans, and vital education are essential for changing people's perceptions of lightning.

