Abstract

Vulnerability studies in relation to coastal floods in Ghana have generally focused on assessing the biophysical vulnerability and flood hazard modelling - rather than exploring the combination of both biophysical and socioeconomic factors that affect the vulnerability of coastal communities to floods. In response, this study aimed to explore the factors that influence the vulnerability of coastal communities in Ketu South Municipality, Ghana, to floods. These communities remain vulnerable to coastal flood events from storm surges, high tidal waves, lagoon overflow and heavy rainfall. However, the local conditions that make these communities vulnerable is poorly understood. The study used data from eight (8) in-depth interviews, nine (9) Focus Group Discussions and 354-household survey to explore local vulnerability factors in the study area.



RESULTS show that factors such as low land elevation, inadequate sea defence structures, high flood frequency, large flood extent, long flood duration, flood impacts, are among the exposure factors influencing vulnerability in the study area. It also shows that socioeconomic factors; such as weak demographic groups, low-income levels, low level of education, and some local adaptation measures plus external flood relief supports from National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) influence the vulnerability of the communities. The result further revealed salt production activities, and relocating to flood prone areas, as well as rise in coastal water table and rapid shoreline erosion are the observable vulnerability factors in the study area whiles gender was a significant social factor influencing flood preparedness. These results can be useful for flood disaster management programs.

