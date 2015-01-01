|
Babanawo D, Mattah PAD, Agblorti SKM, Aheto DW. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2023; 90: e103646.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Vulnerability studies in relation to coastal floods in Ghana have generally focused on assessing the biophysical vulnerability and flood hazard modelling - rather than exploring the combination of both biophysical and socioeconomic factors that affect the vulnerability of coastal communities to floods. In response, this study aimed to explore the factors that influence the vulnerability of coastal communities in Ketu South Municipality, Ghana, to floods. These communities remain vulnerable to coastal flood events from storm surges, high tidal waves, lagoon overflow and heavy rainfall. However, the local conditions that make these communities vulnerable is poorly understood. The study used data from eight (8) in-depth interviews, nine (9) Focus Group Discussions and 354-household survey to explore local vulnerability factors in the study area.
Adaptation strategies; Climate change; Coastal flood; Exposure; Lagoon overflow; Sea level rise; Sensitivity; Vulnerability