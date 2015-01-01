SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Cruz JP, Alshehry A, Almazan JU, Alquwez N, Balay-Odao EM, Bajet JB. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2023; 91: e103689.

DOI

10.1016/j.ijdrr.2023.103689

Abstract

This study assessed the psychometric properties of the "Learning Needs for Disaster Nursing Scale-Arabic version" (LNDNS-A) among baccalaureate nursing students in Saudi Arabia. A quantitative, methodological approach was performed to establish the psychometric properties of the LNDNS-A. The investigation was conducted in one university situated in the central region of Saudi Arabia. A sample of 204 student nurses was surveyed in this study with an average age of 21.30 (standard deviation = 2.35). The "Learning Needs for Disaster Nursing Scale" was culturally and linguistically adapted to LNDNS-A. Validity and reliability tests were performed to support the psychometric properties of the LNDNS-A. For validity, content validity was established and "principal components analysis" (PCA) with varimax rotation was used for construct validity of the tool. Cronbach's alpha was computed to establish the internal consistency reliability. The demographic characteristics were treated using descriptive statistics. The findings showed that the content validity of the LNDNS-A was acceptable. The PCA supported the three-factor scale: "Skills and knowledge in disaster relief," "Discipline introduction," and "Disaster management," with a cumulative explained variance of 63.7%. The entire scale computed Cronbach was 0.943, and 0.927, 0.806, and 0.987 for the three subscales, respectively. LNDNS-A is valid and reliable when used among Arabic-speaking baccalaureate nursing students. LNDNS-A can be used to accurately assess the learning needs of disaster nursing of Saudi student nurses and possibly other Arabic nursing students, expanding the scientific research on this area in the Arabic peninsula.


Keywords

Disaster nursing; Leaning needs; Nursing students; Psychometric properties; Saudi Arabia

