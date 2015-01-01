Abstract

In the context of global climate change and impending urbanization, improving the ability of cities to withstand rainstorms and floods has become a significant challenge in the global urbanization process. Many countries have put forward flood prevention and control measures to cope with global climate change. In this context, the flood toughness analysis and evaluation have been conducted in the Kunming urban area in China as a primary research method, based on urban flood toughness construction, quantitative and visual expression. An evaluation model of urban flood resilience was established by considering the research objects based on the theories and methods of system dynamics, social ecosystems, and the current situation of the research region. The data service consciousness ability, traffic facilities, flood control ability, and the social factors such as comprehensive thinking of natural factors, economic factors, social and cultural factors in the study region. The quantitative factor weighting and GIS visualization methods were used to establish a research area of 100 m * 100 m fishing nets. For the first time, a high-precision spatial distribution map of flood toughness was generated for the main urban area of Kunming. The spatial differentiation characteristics of flood toughness in the area were further analyzed to comprehensively evaluate flood control capacity by a comparative study of historical records of flood disaster points in the region in 2020. The findings of this paper reveal and quantify the influence and factors in urban flood disasters and provide support for subsequent urban construction and flood planning decision-making.

Language: en