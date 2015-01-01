Abstract

Risk perception, a judgment of how risk is perceived individually and communicated scientifically, helps clarify local knowledge, know-how, and experience. However, community disaster preparedness and DRR planning have often overlooked community risk perception. This study investigates how risk perception at the community level influences and facilitates local DRR initiatives. It explores southwest Bangladesh as a case study, an area highly vulnerable to climatic impacts such as tropical storms, floods, and rising sea-level. This study analyses media and local narratives, in-depth interviews, and field observations. We find that community risk perception (a) tends to be ignored in local adaptation planning and (b) is shaped by four influential factors relating to local residents: their varied interests; socio-economic opportunities; attachment to place and community; and risk-tolerance capacity. The study advances theory in revealing a dynamic relationship among perception of risk, adaptive behaviour, and tolerance of risk. Practically, it helps local authorities in southwest Bangladesh and similar locales enhance DRR practices by considering community experiences and perceptions of risk. Though oft challenged by the contemporary socio-political dynamics of the Global South, transferring knowledge of risk perception to inform decision-making is critical to strategic planning in the face of disasters.

