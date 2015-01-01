Abstract

As an indispensable infrastructure in modern society, the metro system is threatened by unexpected events (e.g., natural disasters and terrorist attacks). To improve the safety and reliability of the metro system, we need not only to strengthen the management of accident prevention, but also formulate remarkable emergency repair strategies. Nevertheless, there are few research on resilience modeling and improvement methods considering the statistical behaviors of passenger mobility, such as passenger flow and additional travel distance due to certain disaster. Besides, unreasonable repair work can also lead to waste of the metro system performance for multi-station failure under the effects of some hazards. In this paper, we develop a new performance indicator to model the resilience of the metro system, considering the passenger flow, travel distance and potential transfer solution. An emergency operation strategy is proposed for the operation of the normal section following accidents based on the developed resilience model. The station importance is formulated, and the system performance influencing factors are analyzed. According to the metro system resilience assessment results, we improve the repair sequence. Finally, we demonstrate the proposed method by a real case study. The results show that the proposed optimal strategy can improve system resilience by up to 20%.

