Abstract

BACKGROUND: In 2010, El Salvador introduced legislation aimed at reforming the country's Child Protective System (CPS), with a focus on promoting deinstitutionalization.



OBJECTIVE: The study aim was to explore the impact of deinstitutionalization on the Salvadoran CPS. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The study was conducted in El Salvador, granting authors unique access to key informants with extensive experience in the country's CPS. Unlike the United States, which is divided into states, El Salvador is divided into departments, and CPS providers were recruited from all 14 departments. Focus groups were facilitated in the East, West, and Central zones to ensure representation from all regions.



METHODS: Qualitative semi-structured interviews (n = 26) were conducted in June/July of 2019, which were then followed by focus groups (n = 4) in August 2019. The analysis of the data employed a combination of deductive and inductive thematic coding methods.



RESULTS: CPS providers offered valuable insights, categorized into five main themes: (1) Strengths of El Salvador's CPS, (2) Deinstitutionalization policy encompassing socioenvironmental contextual factors, (3) Challenges in the deinstitutionalization process, including insufficient follow-up on deinstitutionalized children, (4) Recommendations from participants, highlighting the importance of enhancing stakeholder coordination/collaboration, and (5) The necessity for a paradigm shift, emphasizing the need to redefine the social contract on protecting children from child maltreatment.



CONCLUSIONS: The Salvadoran CPS requires substantial systemic changes. Encouragingly, key informants have demonstrated a commitment to reform not only the deinstitutionalization process but also the broader CPS system in El Salvador including case management and quality of care in institutional settings.

Language: en