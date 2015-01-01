Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The escalation of violence against doctors, a global concern, is also evident in India. In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in the instances of violence against doctors in Kerala, a state situated in the southern part of India. This study examines the prevalence and types of violence against doctors in Kerala, considering factors, such as gender, workplace, designation, timing, and those involved.



METHODOLOGY: This cross-sectional study involved modern medicine doctors holding a minimum degree in Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), practicing in Kerala. Data collection used validated questionnaires distributed as Google Forms through WhatsApp and email after obtaining contact details from the Indian Medical Association, Kerala wing. A total of 2,400 doctors across all 14 districts participated, and data analysis was done using the IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows, version 21 (released 2012; IBM Corp., Armonk, New York, United States).



RESULTS: Among 1,948 respondents, 65.6% (n=1279) of doctors experienced violence, predominantly verbal abuse (89.9%, n=1150), and intimidation by gestures (32.7%, n=418). Most incidents happened during the day (84.7%, n=1083), with 32% (n=409) occurring after duty hours. Casualty triage had the highest incidence (57.5%, n=736), followed by outpatient departments (33.6%, n=430). Relatives or bystanders were the foremost perpetrators in 81.5% (n=1043) of cases. Although 48.6% (n=621) of incidents were reported to authorities, only 13.5% (n=173) had any sort of preventive measures taken. A significant 76.7% (n=981) of doctors contemplated relocating abroad.



CONCLUSION: This research underscores the alarming prevalence of workplace violence against doctors in Kerala, echoing global trends. The inadequate implementation of preventive measures highlights the gap between awareness and action, necessitating an examination of barriers in healthcare settings.

