Abstract

Suicide by vehicle-assisted strangulation resulting in decapitation is a rare occurrence, characterized by a high kinetic energy mechanism that produces a clean-cut appearance in the decapitation area. Often resembling an incisive wound, this particular finding can mislead local authorities into investigating the case as a homicide. This case report describes an adult male who accelerated his vehicle after tying a nylon rope around his neck and securing it to a metallic structure on the wall. Furthermore, we conducted a brief review of cases published within the last ten years, summarizing the most prevalent findings associated with these incidents. By analyzing previously reported cases alongside our own, we aim to consolidate the prevailing patterns observed in vehicle-assisted strangulation cases. This underscores the paramount importance of thorough scene analysis by the medico-legal team and emphasizes the significance of subsequent necropsy findings in accurately discerning the manner of death.

