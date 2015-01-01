|
Citation
Vatne ME, Lohne V, Nåden D. Int. J. Qual. Stud. Health Well-Being 2024; 19(1): e2292184.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Co-Action Pub.)
DOI
PMID
38112269
Abstract
AIM: The aim of this study is to explore mental healthcare professionals (MHCPs) experiences related to own emotions when encountering patients at risk of suicide in psychiatric wards and their family members.
Language: en
Keywords
suffering; hermeneutics; professionals’ experiences; psychiatric wards; self-care; Suicide behaviours