Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Perinatal depression and sleep difficulties are common among studies conducted in high income countries (HIC). This study examines the relationship between sleep difficulties and depression during the perinatal period and over an eight-year follow-up period in South Africa, a middle income country.



METHOD: A population cohort of 1238 pregnant women (mean age = 26.33) in 24 township neighborhoods in South Africa were recruited and reassessed six times over the next 8 years post birth with follow-up rates of 96-83%. The relationship between maternal depressed mood and sleep difficulties was examined over time, as well as the relationship of sleep with other socioeconomic, environmental, and psychiatric risk factors.



RESULTS: Thirty-five percent of the women reported sleep difficulties during the perinatal period; whereas only 8% reported sleep difficulties at 8-year follow-up. Perinatal sleep difficulties were associated with lower income, lower educational attainment, less access to electricity, more food insecurity, higher rates of interpersonal violence and HIV, alcohol consumption, and depressed mood at 8 years. However, the severity of depressed mood was the strongest predictor of sleep problems longitudinally and cross-sectionally, after accounting for all other risk factors.



CONCLUSIONS: We found that the severity of depressed mood is highly associated with sleep difficulties from pregnancy to 8 years post-birth and in a linear relationship, so that higher depressed mood is associated with more sleep problems. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov registration: # NCT00996528.

Language: en