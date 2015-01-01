|
Erazo MB, Krygsman AL, Vaillancourt T. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2023; 5(2): 121-134.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
We examined how bullying victimization across childhood and adolescence was associated with BPD symptoms in emerging adulthood. Participants were drawn from the McMaster Teen Study, representing a community sample. A three-class solution of bullying victimization trajectories was selected from a semi-parametric group-based trajectory analysis (ages 10 to 18, n = 701). Most individuals followed a low decreasing trajectory (71.3%), followed by a moderate stable trajectory (25.2%) and a high stable trajectory (3.5%), which predicted BPD symptoms in emerging adulthood (ages 19 to 22; n = 338).
Language: en
Borderline personality disorder symptoms; Bullying victimization; Longitudinal; Relational trauma; Trajectory modelling