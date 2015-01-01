Abstract

Based on a review of documents filed within Periodic Review processes under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, this article explores to what degree the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child and States Parties reflect on children living in Buddhist temples or monasteries as child monks. Documents for 12 countries with traditions of child Buddhist monks are examined: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam. Contextual factors that may influence whether attention is paid to these children are discussed. Recommendations for strengthening review processes are offered.

