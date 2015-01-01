SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yépez F, Villacreses JP. Int. J. Disaster Resil. Built Environ. 2022; 14(5): 655-668.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing)

DOI

10.1108/IJDRBE-09-2021-0129

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE This paper aims to present implementation of temporary sheltering areas (TSAs), in case of earthquakes for Quito, as a low-cost mitigation project in developing countries. Four pilot TSAs were built and a limited communication effort was implemented by municipality. Years after, effectiveness of the project was evaluated.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH TSA locations were chosen considering technical aspects, using a weighted decision matrix through an analytical hierarchy process defined with private and public sector professionals. Four pilot TSAs were built and information about them was spread including a hazard signage program targeted to the population.

FINDINGS After a year, communication effort conceived by the municipality ended, decision-makers changed and a M5.1 local earthquake hit the city, causing few casualties and structural damage. Population and municipality officials had forgotten about the project. TSA facilities were out of service. Four years later, authorities changed again, TSA changed their use, hazard signage program was abandoned and population was completely unaware about the project. Practical implications TSA project is a suitable low-cost disaster management initiative for developing countries. However, if a sustainable communication is not performed, suitable mitigation projects could be ineffective in time.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE This paper demonstrates how to implement TSAs in cities with limited resources and following a rational decision procedure. It remarks benefits and mistakes detected years after that could improve decisions in similar preparedness initiatives against earthquakes in other developing countries.


Language: en

Keywords

Earthquake preparedness; Risk policy; Seismic design and vulnerability; Temporary sheltering areas

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print