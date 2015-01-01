|
Olson A, Naevestad TO, Orru K, Nero K, Schieffelers A, Frislid Meyer S. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2023; 93: e103739.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
There is little knowledge about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted people who are socially marginalised, including individuals who face barriers when attempting to access services such as social safety nets, the labour market, or housing. There is even less understanding about women living under these circumstances. The aims of this study are therefore to examine the material and mental impacts of COVID-19 among socially marginalised women (compared with socially marginalised men) as well as influencing factors. The study is based on survey data (N = 304) involving people who are clients of social care organisations in thirteen European countries. The sample includes clients: a) living in their homes, b) in facilities, and c) on the street and in temporary accommodations.
Language: en
COVID-19; Gender; Marginalisation; Material outcomes; Mental health; Women