Abstract

The University of L'Aquila "Territori Aperti" (Open Territories) project deals with the topics of prevention and management of natural disasters and the reconstruction and development processes in the affected areas. One of its tasks is developing research on the Toolkit Disaster Preparedness (TDP) aimed at Pre-Disaster Planning. The TDP is structured in this study as a support for the construction of Recovery Strategies and Actions, and concerns the collection and analysis of good practices on post-disaster reconstruction management (Experience Sheets (ESs)), their elaboration into Disaster Preparedness Recommendation Sheets (DPRSs), and the transposition of these into the Recovery Plan. The methodology for the construction of the Recovery Plan was structured in two macro-activities. The first concerns structuring the Toolkit and the related set of sheets (ESs→DPRSs). The second concerns the transfer of the DPRSs to the Recovery Strategies, so that the recommendations and success measures of the former become the actions of the latter. The Toolkit methodology was applied to the case studies of the Abruzzo 2009 earthquake and the Central Italy 2016-17 earthquake. The next steps of the research will concern testing the methodology in the second macro-activity, i.e. the construction of the Recovery Plan, again in the territorial context of the two aforementioned areas.

Language: en