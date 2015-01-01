Abstract

This study aims to use a structural equation model to reveal the effect of organizational agility on crisis management and organizational resilience in health organizations. The study was conducted with a sample of 1208 healthcare professionals working in different positions in public health institutions in Istanbul, located in the Marmara region of Türkiye, using the correlational research design, which is one of the quantitative research methods. Structural Equation Model (SEM) estimation results revealed that organizational agility had a positive, significant effect on crisis management (β = 0.592, p < 0.01) and organizational resilience (β = 0.643, p < 0.01). Considering the coefficient values of organizational agility for the study sample, organizational agility has a greater effect on organizational resilience than on crisis management. A positive, significant relationship was found at 55% (r = 0.550, p = 0.000) between organizational agility and crisis management, at 56.6% (r = 0.566, p = 0.000) between organizational agility and organizational resilience, and at 67.1% (r = 0.671, p = 0.000) between crisis management and organizational resilience. The results of Sensitivity Analysis in Structural Equation Modeling showed that there was a high sensitivity between organizational agility and crisis management and a stronger correlation between organizational agility and resilience. The study concludes with recommendations that are expected to contribute to the literature and improve organizational agility, organizational resilience, and the crisis management process in health organizations.

Language: en