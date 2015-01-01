Abstract

A critical component of transportation systems' resilience is their capability of withstanding disruptions and adapting to changing conditions to safely meet the demands of the users pre-, peri-, and post-disasters. Historically, disruptions from natural hazards are more consequential, with more negative disproportionate impacts on older adults, ethnic minority groups, rural, and disabled populations. Incorporating special users' needs as a core value of transportation systems resilience management will equip transportation agencies to improve the system performance for these populations. This study aims to expand the understanding of transportation systems resilience from an equity standpoint. To achieve this, two sets of surveys were used to collect data about the vulnerable populations' needs and concerns, and a conceptual framework connecting the users' needs to the system's performance was developed. The paper proposes a planning framework for transportation agencies to improve the transportation system's outcomes for vulnerable communities, with a particular focus on resilience to natural hazards. Overall, the results underscore the critical role of user input in achieving equity in resilience planning by providing a formal mechanism for integrating the specific needs of vulnerable populations into the planning process. Contributions to resilience and engineering management literature are achieved by highlighting the shortcomings of current resilience approaches and providing a framework for the formal incorporation of vulnerable populations' needs in the agencies' documented plans for the purpose of improved resilience management.

