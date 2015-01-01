Abstract

A functional and sufficient volunteer community is needed to reduce the damage of disasters and to have a rapid response and recovery process. Most of the volunteering studies in disasters in the literature focus on the positive side of the volunteering process, but there are many negative points that prevent individuals from volunteering in disasters. In this research, it is aimed to discover why university students, who are one of the most valuable groups in volunteering in disasters, do not volunteer in disasters. The research was conducted with a phenomenological design. Maximum variation and criterion sampling were used to decide the study group. The study group consists of thirteen university students with distinctive characteristics. The interview method was used as the data collection technique, and the semi-structured interview form developed by the researchers was used as the data collection tool. Thematic analysis was conducted with the MAXQDA 2020 qualitative analysis program on the obtained data. As a result of the data analysis, seven themes appeared, consisting of İnformation, Economy, Interpersonal Bonds, Uncertainties, Individual Characteristics, Perceptions of Volunteering, Promotion and Advertising Activities. Finding the negative aspects of volunteering that distracts young people from volunteering will be one of the best preparations for future disasters.

