Abstract

Community engagement and involvement are essential components in managing and responding to disasters. The March 2011 natural disaster on Japan's northwest coast was extensive. Despite the country's well-positioned response framework, relief organisations needed to relocate and faced ongoing infrastructure disruption and significant concerns for rescue and recovery operations. This article aimed to understand better the role and impact of local communities in responding to and recovering from disasters by examining the role of the Machizukuri following the Tōhoku Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami (GEJET). We used an exploratory approach, and in-depth interviews were undertaken with eight key decision-makers involved in recovery efforts. Key findings from these interviews showed that, while the central government enacted their disaster management plans, responses were slow and failed to address local priorities. To compensate, the local community and Machizukuri assisted and successfully united the local community to address gaps left by the centralised governments' approach. It is an example of self-reliance and the use of an effective bottom-up approach to address critical disasters. However, efforts were hindered by a lack of coordination between the various government bodies and aid organisations and communication failures that prevented a more coherent response. Furthermore, the forms of creative, bottom-up recovery and response resulted in long-term rebuilding practices that has been a key factor in maintaining the vitality and culture of the affected community. These findings should assist societies in remediating these shortcomings, responding more effectively to future disasters, and enhancing community resilience necessary for long-term recovery.

