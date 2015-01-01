|
Capparelli G, Liguori FS, Madeo A, Versace P. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2023; 97: e104001.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
Buildings exposed to high-intensity flood actions can experience severe damage and collapse. Rapid procedures can significantly aid in identifying the most vulnerable buildings within large flood-risk areas, enabling the implementation of retrofitting and mitigation measures. Motivated by this need, in this work we propose a simplified vulnerability assessment method that employs a mechanics-based approach. This strategy exclusively addresses the structural damage and is based on assigning a Vulnerability Index to each building. Then, considering some hazard intensity indicators, the method gives the most probable damage level. The main novelty of the proposed method lies in its calibration, which is performed on the results of a high number of numerical analyses.
Language: en
Vulnerability; Risk assessment; Floods; Vulnerability index; Masonry structures