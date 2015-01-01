Abstract

This paper investigates the status of earthquake disaster risk reduction (DRR) capacity of local governments (LG) in Malaysia, and the factors that influence the LGs' capacity to reduce earthquake risk. Currently, there is a lack of understanding and systematic study of the capacity of LG to address earthquake DRR even though the LGs in Malaysia are at the forefront of the national agenda to carry out DRR actions at the local level. A qualitative methodology was utilised based on a comparative case study design involving two cases of LG in Malaysia with the risks in dealing with earthquakes i.e. Bentong Municipal Council and Selayang Municipal Council. The study employed semi-structured interviews and documentation analysis as its data collection methods. To ensure a systematic data collection, a capacity assessment framework (CAF) had been developed based on key capacity categories identified according to the powers and responsibilities of the LG as outlined by UNDRR, and components of UNDP capacity building. The findings of this study suggested that inadequacy of LG in Malaysia to address earthquake DRR measures are mainly due to several capacity issues: insufficient financial backing, lack of knowledge and required expertise, lack of specific unit to tackle DRR issues, and low utilisation of existing resources such as inter-agency networking and regulations. The findings highlighted the need to empower the LG with improved capacities and governance structures. This paper concludes with several recommendations on how the LG can address key capacity gaps identified in this study.

Language: en