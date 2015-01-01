SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lotteri A, Speake J, Kennedy V, Chester D. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2023; 97: e104031.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijdrr.2023.104031

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper calls for scholars to consider and reflect on the potential advantages of the application of a holistic bricolage approach within a wider range of research contexts including disaster-risk reduction (DRR). We introduce holistic bricolage as a sixth dimension of bricolage and bricoleur expertise in addition to the other already established five dimensions. We propose holistic bricolage as a practical, 'full' approach applied from project creation to write up, which is capable of supporting transdisciplinary research in settings with diverse data and complex social interactions, such as those found in disaster-risk reduction research.


Language: en

Keywords

Azores; Bricolage; Bricoleur; Critical approach; Disaster-risk reduction (DRR); Holistic bricolage; Methodological bricolage; São Miguel

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print