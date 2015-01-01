|
This paper calls for scholars to consider and reflect on the potential advantages of the application of a holistic bricolage approach within a wider range of research contexts including disaster-risk reduction (DRR). We introduce holistic bricolage as a sixth dimension of bricolage and bricoleur expertise in addition to the other already established five dimensions. We propose holistic bricolage as a practical, 'full' approach applied from project creation to write up, which is capable of supporting transdisciplinary research in settings with diverse data and complex social interactions, such as those found in disaster-risk reduction research.
Azores; Bricolage; Bricoleur; Critical approach; Disaster-risk reduction (DRR); Holistic bricolage; Methodological bricolage; São Miguel