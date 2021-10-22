Abstract

This paper investigates the perceptions of the New Zealand public towards the Android Earthquake Alert (AEA) system, a public-facing earthquake early warning system. Specifically, it examines the public's continuance intention towards the AEA system and the influencing factors of satisfaction, confirmation, perceived usefulness, and perceived trust. To gather insights into the public's perceptions regarding the AEA system, this study distributed online surveys following two separate earthquake alert events on 12 October and 22 October 2021. A total of 524 and 671 participants responded to the two events' surveys, providing valuable data for analysis and exploration. Structural Equation Modelling of the two datasets revealed that the continuance model fit the data to some extent, especially on the significance of perceived usefulness and perceived trust to continuance intention. However, the results also showed varying results for satisfaction's relationship with perceived trust and continuance intention. These findings underscore the need for further investigation into the role of satisfaction and perceived trust, considering the evolving nature of EEW technologies and users' familiarity over time. The descriptive and inferential analysis results raised concerns about potential confusion around the alerts' source and highlighted the question of responsibility and liability for EEW. Overall, this study contributes to understanding continuance intention in the EEW context and provides insights into the public's perception of the AEA system in New Zealand. The findings have implications more broadly for EEW systems' design, implementation, and communication strategies.

