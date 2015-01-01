Abstract

A real-scene 3D model-driven emergency evacuation shelter management and online drill method is presented to deal with the challenge of displaying hidden emergency facilities and their usage in an emergency situation. The digital scene of the emergency shelter includes two parts: a real-scene 3D model from UAV oblique photogrammetry as the foundation, and the model of emergency facilities, which are built based on Cesium library. Then online drill methods of the emergency facilities are proposed including the emergency utility drill, which is based on the geometric network model, and emergency accommodation arrangement drill. We design the data model, calculation equations and algorithms of the accommodation drill method. A display and online drill system is developed taking the Dafeng Olympic Sports Center emergency evacuation shelter as a study case and used by the local government, which verifies validation of the proposed emergency evacuation shelter management and online drill method.

Language: en