Abstract

Social vulnerability assessment to flood hazard depends upon multiple factors that can vary across the different indicators. However, there is limited knowledge on specific indicators suitable for assessing social vulnerability on Sarawak. This study systematically analyzed important components of vulnerability and mapped them by weight for the 12 different divisions. Indices focusing on components of the two different dimensions of vulnerability (physical exposure and resistances) were identified based on the literature. Data on these different indices were then collected through relevant government agencies. Components of vulnerability dimensions were assessed and significantly contributing components were identified by Principal Component Analysis (PCA). An entropy method was used to weight the dimensions of vulnerability for the different divisions. Vulnerability was estimated based on the Iyengar and Sudarshan methodology and the data were used to produce a vulnerability map based on a proposed Social Vulnerability Index (SVI). The results indicated that divisions of Kuching, Miri, Sibu and Bintulu were more vulnerable (score over than 0.81) than those in other divisions. Greater vulnerability was mainly due to high exposure to extreme events and less adaptive capacity of resistance, which can affect agricultural production negatively, in combination with high population density in communities. The map clearly shows which areas are more susceptible, indicating that the government's adaptation measures should vary depending on the available resources, urgency, and means of survival needed to achieve resilience against climate change.

