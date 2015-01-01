Abstract

As big data and artificial intelligence technologies are being increasingly applied in emergency management activities, effective information resource management has become more important. To support decision-making in emergency management, it is essential to effectively collect, integrate, organize, mine, develop and apply various emergency information resources. Therefore, research on Emergency Information Resource Management (EIRM) is urgently needed to develop a complete emergency management discipline system. The aim of this study is to conduct a systematic literature review of EIRM research in order to identify key areas of research progress and hotspots. This study used the bibliometric tool to analyze 6608 articles in the field of EIRM that were published from 2003 to 2022, which included research trend analysis, research power analysis, and research content analysis. The results revealed an upward trend in EIRM research over the past 20 years, with an average annual number of articles published of 330 and an average growth rate of 20.64 %. The countries with the highest number of publications in EIRM research are the USA (n = 1523), CHINA (n = 1233), and UNITED KINGDOM (n = 329). Moreover, the content analysis of these studies showed an evolution in the topics of EIRM research, moving from early medically controlled experimental studies to more specific disaster management and resilience studies. In conclusion, EIRM is a cross-disciplinary research field. Its important future research direction is to study how to process large-scale emergency information quickly and efficiently. Thus, it is essential to focus on overcoming the limitations of theoretical frameworks, technological development and application scenarios in order to realize a more efficient EIRM.

