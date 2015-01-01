Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the association between depression and self-care in diabetic patients potentially influenced by biases in depression measurement using weighting the positive and negative predictive values.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, 1050 patients informedly consented to participate in the study. Using a WHO-5 well-being index, the participants were examined for depressive mood as exposure. The sensitivity and specificity of this index in a systematic review study were 0.86 and 0.81, respectively. Self-care (that is outcome) was assessed using the Summary of Diabetes Self-Care Activities (SDSCA) questionnaire. To correct the misclassification bias of exposure, the predictive weighting method was used in the multivariable logistic regression model adjusted for covariates. Bootstrap sample with replacement and simulation was used to deal with random error.



RESULTS: The mean age of patients was 42.8 ± 7.5 years. In this study, 70.1% of diabetic patients (n = 720) were depressed based on the questionnaire score and only 52.7% (n = 541) of them had appropriate self-care behaviors. Our study revealed a close relationship between self-care and covariates such as gender, depression, having comorbidities, abdominal obesity, economic status and education. The odds ratio of the association between depressive mood and lack of self-care in primary multivariable logistic regression was 2.21 (95% CI: 1.62-3.00, p < 0.001) and after misclassification bias adjusting, it was equal to 3.4 (95% CI: 1.7-6.6, p < 0.001). The OR percentage of bias was - 0.55.



CONCLUSION: After adjusting for depression misclassification bias and random error, the observed association between depression and self-care was stronger. According to our findings, psychiatric interventions, and counseling and education along with self-care interventions are necessary for these patients. Special attention should be paid to male, low economic classes, less educated and those having a history of comorbidities along with psychological assessment when improving the care and progress of treatment in diabetic patients is expected. Future studies are needed to clarify the role of other psychological disorders on self-care of diabetics.

