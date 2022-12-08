|
Citation
|
McLachlan CS, Truong H. BMC Res. Notes 2023; 16(1): e374.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38115151
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The comparison of Google internet searches for English words in construction for "construction stress", "construction mental" and "construction suicide" with reference to "construction worker" has not previously been undertaken. It is important to understand internet interest across these 3 terms as all are relevant to mental health and stress in construction. Suicide risk is significantly complex and multifactorial. Our aim is to investigate internet search interest across construction with a focus on mental, stress and suicide, and determine whether there is consistent interest across these search terms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Internet; Suicide; Construction; Stress; Mental; Mental Health; *Search Engine; *Suicide/psychology; Google trends; Information Seeking Behavior; Search volume index; Worker