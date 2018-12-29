Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the relationship between Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and depressive symptoms, which has been well researched in general populations, little is known about homosexual and bisexual populations, especially lesbian and bisexual women in China. This study aims to investigate the prevalence of ACEs and depressive symptoms and to analyze the relationship between them among lesbian and bisexual women in China.



METHODS: The eligible participants were aged 16 years or older who report their sexual orientation as homosexual or bisexual. The data was collected through anonymous questionnaires with the help of Lespark in Beijing from July 18 to December 29, 2018, and all participants had informed consent to this study. Univariate analysis and multiple linear regression analyses were performed to explore the relationship between ACEs and depressive symptoms among lesbian and bisexual women. All statistical analyses were conducted by the software of SPSS 22.0.



RESULTS: Among 301 lesbian and bisexual women, 81.4% were lesbian, 18.4% were bisexual women, and the majority were 21-30 years. As for ACEs, 51.5% reported at least one ACE, in which emotional neglect (22.6%) and emotional abuse (22.3%) were common ACEs. As for depressive symptoms of lesbian and bisexual women, the detection rate was 56.1%. The multiple linear regression analyses showed that abuse (β = 2.95, 95%CI:1.07-4.83) and neglect (β = 3.21, 95%CI:1.09-5.31) were positively associated with depressive symptoms and lesbian and bisexual women with three (β = 4.11, 95%CI: 0.99-7.22) or more (β = 6.02, 95%CI: 3.23-8.78) ACEs suffered from more depressive symptoms than others.



CONCLUSION: Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and depressive symptoms were at high prevalence among lesbian and bisexual women in China. ACEs were associated with depressive symptoms, especially childhood abuse and neglect experiences that have a significant effect on lesbian and bisexual women mental health.

Language: en