Citation
Soehnchen C, Weirauch V, Schmook R, Henningsen M, Meister S. BMC Womens Health 2023; 23(1): e676.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38114976
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases are a concern in Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in low-income areas. Access to sexual health information is limited, partly due to the absence of comprehensive sex education in the national school curriculum and social taboos. In response to these challenges, this study introduces a web-based prototype, designed to provide essential sexual health information, targeting 18 to 35-year-old Kenyans, focusing on contraception, menstruation, and female genital mutilation.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Young Adult; Pregnancy; Multiple regression analysis; Surveys and Questionnaires; Africa; mHealth; Sexual Behavior; *Attitude; *Sex Education; Confirmatory factor analysis; Digital health intervention; Digital health tools; Kenya; SEM; Sexual health education; Sexual health information; SUS; UTAUT; Young women