Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases are a concern in Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in low-income areas. Access to sexual health information is limited, partly due to the absence of comprehensive sex education in the national school curriculum and social taboos. In response to these challenges, this study introduces a web-based prototype, designed to provide essential sexual health information, targeting 18 to 35-year-old Kenyans, focusing on contraception, menstruation, and female genital mutilation.



METHOD: Aiming to investigate young adults' behavioral intention to use a digital tool for sexuality education, by analyzing factors affecting acceptance and usability in low-income and resource-poor regions in Kenya. To explore the acceptability and use of the developed digital tool, this study used a modified version of the Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technology (UTAUT), complemented by the System Usability Scale (SUS) questionnaire. For statistical analysis, a Structural Equation Model (SEM) including Confirmatory Factor Analysis (CFA) and Linear Regression was used. Regarding the reporting of the E-survey results, the Checklist for Reporting Results of Internet E-surveys (CHERRIES), was considered.



RESULTS: Survey information from 77 persons (69 female, 7 male, 1 diverse) were collected. A modified UTAUT appears as an appropriate model for measuring the constructs and integrating evidence-based approaches to advanced and safe sexual healthcare information.



RESULTS from the SEM showed perceived usefulness, attitude towards healthcare integrated evidence technology, and usability as well as having a significant positive impact on the acceptance, the intention to use as well as wellbeing. Having the resources and knowledge necessary for the usage of a digital tool turns out to have a significant negative impact. A SUS score of 67.3 indicates the usability of the tool for sexual health information, assessed as okay.



CONCLUSIONS: The study adopts validated methods to assess the acceptability and usability of a digital sexual health education tool in Kenya. Emphasizing its potential effectiveness and highlighting the influence of cultural and contextual factors on technology adoption.

