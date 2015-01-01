Abstract

OBJECTIVE: With mobile health technologies serving as an alternative means of providing healthcare, evaluating patients' abilities to navigate digital infrastructures is becoming increasingly relevant. The goal of this study is to investigate smartphone use patterns among individuals with history of moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI).



METHODS: An anonymous survey was delivered via e-mail or text message to eligible participants who had a history of moderate-to-severe TBI and were prospectively followed at one of the eight participating Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems centers for at least 1-year post-injury. The survey captured demographic data and included a questionnaire to evaluate smartphone use (calling, texting, web browsing, etc.).



RESULTS: A total of 2665 eligible individuals were contacted to complete the survey, 472 of which responded. 441 of them reported smartphone use. Individuals ages 45 and older were significantly less likely to use their phones for functions other than calling and texting when compared to individuals ages 18-44 (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Most individuals with moderate-to-severe TBI in this cohort demonstrated intentional smartphone use, suggesting that mobile health technologies may be feasible as a cost-effective healthcare alternative. However, doing so will require additional interventions to provide further technological education especially in older individuals with TBI.

Language: en