Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Period of PURPLE Crying Program® (PURPLE) is a universal parent education program that is delivered by nurses and health care providers to all parents/caregivers of newborns in British Columbia (B.C.). The aim of the program is to reduce the incidence of Traumatic Head Injury -Child Maltreatment (THI-CM), a form of child physical abuse.



OBJECTIVE: To determine if the PURPLE program had an impact on the rate of physical abuse hospitalizations for children less than or equal to 24 months of age in B.C. since implementation in 2009.



METHODS: The analysis measured physical abuse hospitalization rates for the period January 1, 1999 to December 31, 2019 and excluded any cases of confirmed Traumatic Head Injury-Child Maltreatment. Data were divided into pre-implementation period January, 1999 to December, 2008, and post-implementation period January, 2009 to December, 2019. Data were obtained from the Discharge Abstract Database and B.C. THI-CM Surveillance System to capture information on infant child abuse. Poisson regression and ANCOVA was applied to model the change in rates pre and post program implementation.



RESULTS: Physical abuse hospitalization rates decreased by 30% post-implementation period (95% CI: -14%, 57%, p = 0.1561). The decreasing linear trend in the post-implementation period was significantly different than the increasing linear trend in the pre-implementation period (F(1,17) = 4.832, p = 0.042).



CONCLUSIONS: Nurses' role in engaging parents in conversations about PURPLE messages over multiple timepoints within a structured universal program model resulted in a decrease in physical abuse hospitalization rates since the implementation of PURPLE.

