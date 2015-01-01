Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Few are the longitudinal studies on the changes in moderate or severe symptoms of anxiety or depression (MSS-ANXDEP) from before to during the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. The aim was to study the change in MSS-ANXDEP and associated sociodemographic, economic, psychosocial, health behaviour and lifestyle, and clinical factors.



METHODS: The current sample includes 59,997 adults aged ≥ 35 years participating in the 2018 and 2020 health surveys of the 5 established cohorts of the Canadian Partnership for Tomorrow's Health (CanPath). MSS-ANXDEP was based on a cutoff score ≥ 10 on the 7-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale and Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-8). Change in MSS-ANXDEP was categorized as follows: no MSS-ANXDEP, remitted, incident, and persistent. Multinomial regressions were used to study MSS-ANXDEP as a function of sociodemographic, economic, psychosocial, health behaviours and lifestyle, and clinical factors.



RESULTS: Sociodemographic and economic (i.e. age, gender, cohort, race/ethnicity, lower income, decreased in income, work status, being an essential worker), lifestyle and health behaviours (i.e. smoking, cannabis and alcohol use, drinking more alcohol), psychosocial (i.e. provide help to others, information and instrumental support, and change in relationships with friends, family, and partner) and clinical factors (i.e. lifetime mental disorder and multimorbidity) were associated with remitted, incident, and persistent MSS-ANXDEP.



CONCLUSION: Health and socio-economic factors were associated with changes in symptoms of anxiety and depression during the pandemic, further increasing inequities in mental health needs. Public health campaigns on the importance of healthy behaviours should continue and health policies should reduce economic and social barriers to integrated substance use and mental health care.

Language: en