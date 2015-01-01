Abstract

China has hundreds of millions of children and adolescents aged 10-24 years, accounting for one-sixth of their total counterparts worldwide. We perform this study to clarify the priority of noncommunicable disease (NCD) control among youth in China via the Global Burden of Diseases Study 2019. The highest disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) from NCDs among youth in China remain in mental disorders, while the most increasing incidence is from diabetes and kidney diseases during 1990-2019. Bullying victimization and high BMI are the top risk factors for DALYs from mental disorders and diabetes mellitus, respectively. The most substantial gender differences are found for alcohol use disorders among the 20-24 age subgroup, which is also the top risk factor for neoplasm DALYs. Targeted interventions for NCDs among youth in China should focus on high body mass, alcohol usage, and bullying victimization, providing crucial information for resource-limited settings across the world.

Language: en