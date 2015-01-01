SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Abd-Elsayed A, Storlie NR, Smith MH. Curr. Pain Headache Rep. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11916-023-01203-5

38117460

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: To provide a guide for physicians serving as an expert witness in all kinds of cases.

RECENT FINDINGS: Different societies proposed different guidelines for physicians serving as an expert witness. We wanted to summarize all recommendations in our article to provide a comprehensive guide to all physicians from different specialties. There is some overlap in recommendations, and it is important for physicians from different specialties to be aware of all recommendations proposed. It is very important for any health care provider who serves as an expert witness for personal injury or other cases to understand the guidelines around this process and best practices.


Court; Expert witness; Guide; Legal; Litigations; Personal injury; Societies

