Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To identify factors related to patients' feeling of safety during prehospital emergencies.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: Descriptive, multicenter cross-sectional study in the context of "061" emergency response services of Andalusia, Spain. Data were collected from April 2021 to March 2022. Patients attended and transported by emergency responders were eligible for inclusion. Patients were excluded if they were minors or in an altered state of consciousness, or had cognitive impairment or any barrier to communication. We calculated that a minimum sample size of 644 patients would be required. The outcome variable was the score on a 16-item scale of patient-perceived safety (ESP16, as abbreviated in Spanish). Sociodemographic, emergency service response, patient, and hospital transfer variables were studied in relation to ESP16 score. We also collected patient safety incident reports. Multivariate linear regression was used to analyze associations between the independent variables and the dependent outcome variable. Guidelines for Strengthening the Reporting of Observational Studies in Epidemiology (STROBE) were followed.



RESULTS: We received 1756 responses. The mean (SD) ESP16 score was 77.7 (5.6); the median score was 80. The β