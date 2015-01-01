Abstract

Online research has advantages over in-person research; it's cost-efficient, scalable, and may increase diversity. Researchers collecting data online can assess protocol performance with classification models like a decision tree. However, challenges include attrition, lack of testing environment controls, technical limitations, and lack of face-to-face rapport and real time feedback. It is necessary to consider human factors of the teleresearch process from recruitment to data collection. Here we document the impact of protocol optimizations on social media engagement and retention between a pilot sample of Veterans (n = 26) and a post-optimization sample of both Veterans and civilians (n = 220) recruited from Facebook advertisements. Two-sided tests for equality of proportions were statistically significant: advertisement views leading to clicks increased by 23.8% [X(2)(1) = 130.3, p < 0.001] and completion of behavioral tasks increased by 31.2% [X(2)(1) = 20.74, p < 0.001]. However, a proportion of participants dropped out of the study before completion for both samples. To explore why, a C5.0 decision tree was used to find features that classify participant dropout. The features chosen by the algorithm were nicotine use (100%) and cannabis use (25.6%). However, for those completing the study, data quality of cognitive performance was similar for users and nonusers. Rather than determining eligibility, participants who endorse using nicotine, or both nicotine and cannabis, may have individual differences that require support in online protocols to reduce drop out, such as extra breaks. An introduction page that humanizes participants' lifestyle habits as a naturalistic benefit of remote research may also be helpful. Strategies are discussed to increase engagement and improve data quality. The findings have implications for the feasibility of conducting remote research, an increasingly popular approach that has distinct challenges compared to in-person studies.

Language: en