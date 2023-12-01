Abstract

BACKGROUND: Controlled ankle motion (CAM) boots are often prescribed during the rehabilitation of lower limb injuries and pathologies to reduce foot and ankle movement and loading whilst allowing the patient to maintain normal daily function.



RESEARCH QUESTION: The aim of this study was to quantify the compensatory biomechanical mechanisms undergone by the ipsilateral hip and knee joints during walking. In addition, the compensatory mechanisms displayed by the contralateral limb were also considered.



METHODS: Twelve healthy participants walked on an instrumented treadmill at their preferred walking speed. They underwent kinematic and kinetic analysis during four footwear conditions: normal shoes (NORM), a Malleo Immobil Air Walker on the right leg (OTTO), a Rebound® Air Walker on the right leg with (EVEN) and without (OSS) an Evenup Shoelift™ on the contralateral leg.



RESULTS: CAM boot wear increased the relative joint contribution to total mechanical work from the ipsilateral hip and knee joints (p < 0.05), which was characterised by increased hip and knee abduction during the swing phase of the gait cycle. EVEN increased the absolute work done and relative contribution of the contralateral limb. CAM boot wear reduced walking speed (p < 0.05), which was partially compensated for during EVEN. SIGNIFICANCE: The increased hip abduction in the ipsilateral leg was likely caused by the increase in effective leg length and limb mass, which could lead to secondary site complications following prolonged CAM boot wear. Although prescribing an even-up walker partially mitigates these compensatory mechanisms, adverse effects to contralateral limb kinematics and kinetics (e.g., elevated knee joint work) should be considered.

Language: en