|
Citation
|
Morrongiello BA, Amir M, Corbett MR, Zolis C, Russell K. Inj. Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38123982
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Skateboarding is an increasingly popular leisure activity for youth, yet injuries due to falls are common. This study aimed to identify the features at skateparks and tricks performed by youth that pose an increased risk of falls in skateboarders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Behavior; Fall; Youth; Community Research; Recreation / Sports; Risk Factor Research