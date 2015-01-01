Abstract

BACKGROUND: Skateboarding is an increasingly popular leisure activity for youth, yet injuries due to falls are common. This study aimed to identify the features at skateparks and tricks performed by youth that pose an increased risk of falls in skateboarders.



METHOD: Video recordings were unobtrusively taken at a large skatepark of youth designated as young (11-15 years) or old (16-20 years). Videos were coded to identify the popular skatepark features used and tricks performed, and to assign a fall severity outcome rating for each feature and each type of trick attempted.



RESULTS: The results identify features and tricks that pose increased risk of falling for youth at skateparks.



CONCLUSIONS: Implications for injury prevention are discussed, including a consideration of environmental (skatepark design) and individual (youth behaviour) factors relevant to reducing skateboarding injuries due to falls among youth.

Language: en