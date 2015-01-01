Abstract

INTRODUCTION: There are many migrant workers in China's first-tier cities, but little is known about road safety. This paper systematically analysed road traffic injuries and risk factors among migrant workers in Guangzhou, China.



METHODS: Road traffic crash data from 2017 to 2021 were obtained from the Guangzhou Public Security Traffic Management Integrated System. We plotted the crash network of road users in road traffic crashes and used logistic regression to analyse the risk factors for migrant workers of motorcycle and four-wheeled vehicle crashes. Moreover, the roles of migrant workers and control individuals as perpetrators in road traffic crashes were also analysed.



RESULTS: Between 2017 and 2021, 76% of road traffic injuries were migrant workers in Guangzhou. Migrant workers who were motorcyclist drivers most commonly experienced road traffic injuries. Crashes between motorcyclists and car occupants were the most common. The illegal behaviours of migrant worker motorcyclists were closely related to casualties, with driving without a licence only and driving without a licence and drunk driving accounting for the greatest number. Migrant workers were responsible for many injuries of other road users. Motorcycle drivers have a higher proportion of drunk driving.



DISCUSSION: Migrant workers play an important role in road traffic safety. They were both the leading source of road traffic injuries and the main perpetrators of road traffic crashes. Measures such as strict requirements for migrant workers to drive motorcycles with licences, prohibit drunk driving, greater publicity of road safety regulations, and combining compulsory education with punishment for illegal behaviours.

