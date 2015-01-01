Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The presence of cannabinoid products in the home may increase the likelihood of unintended adverse consequences for children and adolescents. Secure storage of these products is one prevention method to decrease the risk of diversion and use of cannabinoid products among youth. We sought to examine cannabis, delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and cannabidiol (CBD) storage practices among a sample of adults 18-64 years old residing in the USA.



METHODS: In December 2021, we conducted an online cross-sectional survey of 1042 current (past 30 day) users of cannabinoid products (88.3% cannabis, 49.0% delta-8 THC, and 67.2% CBD). Participants were asked about where they typically keep products in their home (ie, in a locked container, unlocked container, or out in the open). We conducted multinomial regression analyses to examine the relationship between sociodemographic characteristics and cannabinoid use behaviours with home storage practices.



RESULTS: For all products, participants more frequently reported locking, followed by storing the product in an unlocked but not visible location. Storing the product in an unlocked and visible location was endorsed the least across all three products. Participants reported more frequent endorsement of locking cannabis products as compared with delta-8-THC and CBD. Storage practices varied by biological sex, sexual orientation, ethnicity, educational attainment, having a child who lives in the home, frequency of use, possession of a medical cannabis card and exposure to advertising.



CONCLUSIONS: Increasing the prevalence of secure storage practices of cannabinoid products may facilitate prevention of unanticipated consequences associated with diversion of these products.

Language: en