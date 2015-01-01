Abstract

BACKGROUND: While injuries can impact on children's educational achievements (with threats to their development and employment prospects), these risks are poorly quantified. This population-based longitudinal study investigated the impact of an injury-related hospital admission on Welsh children's academic performance.



METHODS: The Secure Anonymised Information Linkage databank, 55 587 children residing in Wales from 2006 to 2016 who had an injury hospital admission (58.2% males; 16.8% born in most deprived Wales area; 80.1% one injury hospital admission) were linked to data from the Wales Electronic Cohort for Children. The primary outcome was the Core Subject Indicator reflecting educational achievement at key stages 2 (school years 3-6), 3 (school years 7-9) and 4 (school years 10-11). Covariates in models included demographic, birth, injury and school characteristics.



RESULTS: Educational achievement of children was negatively associated with: pedestrian injuries (adjusted risk ratio, (95% CIs)) (0.87, (0.83 to 0.92)), cyclist (0.96, (0.94 to 0.99)), high fall (0.96, (0.94 to 0.97)), fire/flames/smoke (0.85, (0.73 to 0.99)), cutting/piercing object (0.96, (0.93 to 0.99)), intentional self-harm (0.86, (0.82 to 0.91)), minor traumatic brain injury (0.92, (0.86 to 0.99)), contusion/open wound (0.93, (0.91 to 0.95)), fracture of vertebral column (0.78, (0.64 to 0.95)), fracture of femur (0.88, (0.84 to 0.93)), internal abdomen/pelvic haemorrhage (0.82, (0.69 to 0.97)), superficial injury (0.94, (0.92 to 0.97)), young maternal age (<18 years: 0.91, (0.88 to 0.94); 19-24 years: 0.94, (0.93 to 0.96)); area based socioeconomic status (0.98, (0.97 to 0.98)); moving to a more deprived area (0.95, (0.93 to 0.97)); requiring special educational needs (0.46, (0.44 to 0.47)). Positive associations were: being female (1.04, (1.03 to 1.06)); larger pupil school sizes and maternal age 30+ years.



CONCLUSION: This study highlights the importance on a child's education of preventing injuries and implementing intervention programmes that support injured children. Greater attention is needed on equity-focused educational support and social policies addressing needs of children at risk of underachievement, including those from families experiencing poverty.



VIBES-JUNIOR STUDY PROTOCOL: http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bmjopen-2018-024755.

Language: en