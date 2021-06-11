Abstract

Accurate estimation of ambulance transport time from the scene of incident to arrival at the emergency department (ED) is important for effective resource management and emergency care system planning. Further, differences in transport times between different urgency levels highlight the benefits of ambulance transports with highest urgency level in a setting where ambulances are allowed to not follow standard traffic rules. The objective of the study is to compare ambulance urgency level on the differences in estimates of ambulance transport times generated by Google Maps and the observed transport times in a prehospital setting where emergency vehicles have their own traffic laws. The study was designed as a natural experiment and register study. Ambulance transports dispatched with different levels of urgency (Level A and B) were included in the Central Denmark Region (a mixed urban and rural area) from March 10 to June 11, 2021. Ambulance transports for highest urgency level were compared to lowest urgency level with Google Maps estimated transport times as reference. We analyzed 1981 highest urgency level and 8.958 lowest urgency level ambulance transports. Google Maps significantly overestimated the duration of transports operating at highest level of urgency (Level A) by 1.9 min/10 km (95% CI 1.8; 2.0) in average and 4.8 min/10 km (95% CI 3.9; 5.6) for the first driven 10 km. Contrary, Google Maps significantly underestimated the duration of transports operating at lowest level of urgency (Level B) by -1.8 min/10 km (95% CI -2.1; -1.5) in average and -4.4 min/10 km (95% CI -5.4; -3.5) for the first driven 10 km. Google Maps systematically overestimates transport times of ambulance transports driven with Level A, the highest level of urgency in a setting where ambulances are allowed to not follow standard traffic rules. The results highlight the benefit of using urgency Level A and provide valuable information for emergency care management.

