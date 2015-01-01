Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sexual and gender minority (SGM) stigmatization is a key factor related to transgender adolescent mental health. While previous research has focused on direct associations between stigmatization and mental health, the present study of transgender youth, equitably recruited across the autism spectrum, examines cognitive and developmental factors in relation to the self-report of experienced and perceived SGM stigmatization.



METHOD: 65 binary transgender adolescents (43% transfeminine; ages 13-21 years) were intentionally recruited across the spectrum of autism traits from no traits to full criteria autism. Participants completed measures of autism-related social differences, cognitive abilities, and self-reported directly experienced and perceived SGM stigma. Autism-related social differences, cognitive abilities, and age were studied in relation to both SGM stigma factors.



RESULTS: Autism-related social differences were negatively associated with level of directly experienced SGM stigma but unassociated with perceived stigma. Greater cognitive ability was positively associated with level of perceived SGM stigma, but unassociated with report of directly experienced stigma. Older age was positively associated with level of perceived SGM stigma. There was a statistical trend toward older age positively associated with level of directly experienced stigma.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study identifies candidate cognitive and developmental influences on self-reported SGM stigmatization among transgender adolescents, evenly recruited across the autism spectrum. The factors which may impact the perception and experience of stigmatization have been notably under-explored in the mental health field. The examination of these individual characteristics may allow for more precise predictive models for research with transgender youth, and ultimately, in clinical care.

